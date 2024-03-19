Sharp Rise In Prices Of Imported Hybrid Cars In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
In January-February of the current year, 2,571 hybrid cars worth
$82,728,000 were imported into Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing
the report of the State Customs Committee.
Compared to the same period in 2023, the value of hybrid cars
has increased by $44,957,000 or 2.2 times in terms of value, and
the quantity has increased by 751 units or 42%.
It is worth noting that in the same period last year, 1,815
hybrid cars worth $37,771,000 were imported into the country.
In addition to the increase in the number of hybrid cars
imported into Azerbaijan, their prices have also risen. For
instance, in the first two months of 2024, the average import price
of one hybrid car amounted to $32,178 (54,702 manat). In
January-February 2023, the average price of imported hybrid cars
was $20,811 (35,378 manat). Thus, in the past year, the imported
hybrid cars have become $11,367 (19,324 manat) or 54.6% more
expensive.
