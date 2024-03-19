2024 SABRE Awards South Asia Launches Call For Entries

(MENAFN- PRovoke) The 2024 SABRE Awards South Asia is now accepting entries ahead of the early deadline of 12 April.



The 12th SABRE Awards South Asia, again produced by PRovoke Media and PRCAI, will take place in New Delhi in late July.

All of the relevant entry information and fees can be found here , along with the procedure for making online entries. Entries will be accepted beyond 12 April until 10 May upon payment of a late fee.



This year's event features an expanded list of categories, in line with the vibrant growth of India's public relations industry. A new Emerging Markets category aims to recognise leading work outside the tier 1 metros, while there are also Diamond SABRE Awards for CCO and Agency Head of the Year.



In addition, the Innovation SABRE Awards launches in South Asia this year, bringing 17 new categories that recognise industry-leading PR and communications craft - across Experiential, Earned Media, Sponsored/Paid Media, Social Media, Owned Media and Tools/Tactics.



A jury of industry leaders will be announced soon. The judging process will be chaired by PRovoke Media editor-in-chief Arun Sudhaman and PRCAI president Atul Sharma.



"India's PR and communications landscape is experiencing unprecedented growth," said Sharma. "The 2024 SABRE Awards South Asia not only celebrate this evolution but also spotlight the extraordinary talent and innovation that are driving the industry forward. With the introduction of the Innovation SABRE Awards and the expanded category list, we aim to showcase the full spectrum of creativity, strategic prowess, and impact that South Asia's PR professionals bring to the global stage. It's a testament to our ongoing commitment to elevating the standard and breadth of PR excellence in the region."



Last year's SABRE Awards South Asia

saw the Mobile Premier League take home top honours.



In addition, PRovoke Media and the PRCAI will host a special virtual session focused on how to create winning SABRE entries, taking place on Wednesday 20 March at 3pm IST, and featuring Sudhaman and PRovoke Media founder Paul Holmes. More details can be found at prcai .

