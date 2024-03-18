(MENAFN- Baystreet) ServiceNow Buys 4Industry

Today's Stock Break News: McDonald's, Tesla, and Nvidia

McDonald's (MCD) will try to shake off a major system outage it suffered from last Friday. Locations worldwide, including Australia, the U.K., and Japan accepted only cash or shut down. The restaurant outage is likely related to a glitch in its technology.

McDonald's said in a statement that a third-party provider (which it did not identify) caused an outage during a configuration change.

MCD stock lost 4.58% in the last week, one of its biggest drops since Sep. 2023.

Tesla (TSLA) seeks to reverse its massive stock drop YTD. The company is among the worst-performing companies on the S&P 500 (SPY). On Saturday, March 16, Tesla said it would increase prices on its Model Y in various European countries on March 22. The 2,000 euro price increase contrasts with several price cuts in the last year. The price increase should allay investor fears over Tesla's deteriorating profit margins.

The firm is achieving higher production efficiency. As demand strengthens due to seasonal factors, Tesla may raise prices to increase its profitability.

In the artificial intelligence segment, Tesla has investments in full self-driving solutions. However, Nvidia (NVDA) will command the market's attention today. CEO Jensen Huang will kick off its annual GTC conference. He will have a two-hour keynote at the SAP Center in San Jose.

Investors are keen to hear about Nvidia's plans ahead. In 2022, it announced the H100 and graphics architecture. This is today's pillar of AI deployments. The firm will likely detail the architecture of Blackwell in the B100 model.

NVDA stock closed at $878.36 last week.











