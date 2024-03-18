Eni, Petroci unveils great recent offshore oil discovery

(MENAFN) Eni, the Italian energy giant, in collaboration with state-run Petroci International, has announced a groundbreaking discovery of a major oilfield off the coast of Côte d’Ivoire. Named Calao, the site represents a significant addition to the country's oil reserves, second only to the Baleine field discovered by Eni in September 2021. Exploratory drilling revealed the presence of light oil, gas, and condensates across various intervals of Cenomanian age, characterized by promising permeability values.



Preliminary assessments by Eni indicate that the potential resources at the Calao field range from one to 1.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The discovery marks a significant milestone in the partnership between Eni and Petroci Holding, as they jointly operate Block CI-205, where the oilfield is located. Discussions between President Alassane Ouattara and Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi have centered on plans for the offshore field, with a focus on Eni's commitment to meeting domestic fuel requirements.



The newfound reserves are poised to elevate Côte d’Ivoire's status to one of Africa's top ten oil-producing nations. Eni's presence in the West African state dates back to 2015, with operations spanning multiple blocks in Ivorian deep waters. In addition to Block CI-205, Eni holds participating interests in five other blocks, all in partnership with Petroci.



This discovery comes on the heels of Eni's successful production launch at the Baleine Field, which commenced less than two years after its initial discovery. With investments totaling USD10 billion, the Baleine Field currently yields approximately 22,000 barrels of oil per day.



Certified reserves at Baleine are estimated at 2.5 billion barrels of oil and 3.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, underscoring Eni's significant contributions to Côte d’Ivoire's burgeoning energy sector.

