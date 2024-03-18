The Al-Attiyah Foundation and Centre for the National Interest Sign Memorandum of Understanding

(MENAFN- The Al-Attiyah Foundation) The Abdullah Bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Foundation for Energy and Sustainable Development and the Center for the National Interest (CFTNI) have embarked on a significant partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This collaboration aims to bolster the elevation of the level of research, education, and dialogue in the fields of energy and sustainability while fostering constructive relations between the State of Qatar and the United States.



His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, Chairman of the Al-Attiyah Foundation, and Mr. Paul Saunders, President of CFTNI, ceremonially ratified the agreement during a virtual meeting, symbolising their organisations' commitment to this cause.



H.E. Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah expressed his satisfaction at the collaboration, stating: “I am delighted to formalise the cooperation agreement between the Al-Attiyah Foundation and the Centre for the National Interest. This partnership will serve as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and experiences, particularly in the realms of energy and sustainability policies.”



On the agreement, Mr Paul J. Saunders said: “The United States and Qatar are leading energy exporters and contribute importantly to the global economy. As a result, we have a special responsibility to address challenges including access to energy, affordable energy, and energy security as well as sustainability and climate change. Deeper dialogue on these topics can advance U.S. national interests as well as shared U.S. and Qatari goals. The Center for the National Interest’s cooperation with the Al-Attiyah Foundation provides a valuable forum for exchanging ideas and perspectives on these critical issues.”



The signed agreement not only formalises the alliance between the Al-Attiyah Foundation and CFTNI but also facilitates the mutual dissemination of relevant publications produced by both organisations, study of energy and sustainability policies and more.



About:



The Al-Attiyah Foundation is a non-profit energy and sustainable development think tank based in Qatar and founded by His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah, the former Minister of Energy and Industry for the Gulf state. The Foundation produces industry-leading research publications throughout the year and engages world-renowned speakers to participate in high-level dialogues, conferences, and panel discussions.



The Center for the National Interest is a non-partisan non-profit public policy organisation with a bipartisan board of directors. Founded by former President Richard Nixon in 1994, the Center for the National Interest strives to advance strategic realism in U.S. foreign policy founded on a principled understanding of U.S. national interests. Long known as The Nixon Center, the Center separated from the Nixon Foundation in 2011, when it became an independent entity and adopted its current name.



By: The Al-Attiyah Foundation





