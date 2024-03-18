North Korea conducts second short-range ballistic missile launch

(MENAFN) North Korea conducted its second launch of short-range ballistic missiles this year, according to reports from Japan and South Korea.



The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed that Pyongyang fired at least three missiles, which traveled approximately 300 kilometers (186 miles) towards the East Sea.



The trajectory of the missiles resembled that of the KN-24, a solid-fuel ballistic missile with a range of up to 410 km and a payload of 400-500 kilograms (about 880-1100 pounds), as stated by Seoul.



South Korea detected and tracked the missiles, sharing the information with US and Japanese authorities. The military condemned the launch, labeling it as a "clear provocation" that poses a significant threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.



This incident coincides with Seoul hosting the third Summit of Democracy, an initiative initially led by the United States, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also participating in the event.



Previously, Pyongyang had conducted a launch of a new surface-to-sea cruise missile, the Padasuri-6, on February 14, and its first ballistic missile launch of the year occurred on January 14.

