'Election' In Russia Cannot Be Considered Free Or Fair Polish Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The voting in a so-called Russian presidential election took place amid harsh repressions against society, preventing it from making a free, democratic choice.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said this in a statement posted on its website, Ukrinform reports.

"Such 'election' may not be considered legal, free and fair," the ministry said.

It noted that since the start of war in Ukraine, Russia's authorities have considerably stepped up their repressions against political opposition, civil society, non-governmental organizations, and independent media, as well as all citizens brave enough to criticize the actions of Russia's regime, including its aggression against Ukraine. The devastating news about the death of Alexei Navalny, an opposition leader, in a penal colony was the tragic culmination of that activity.

"In view of Russia's successive implementation of repressive law, limiting the citizens' rights and freedoms, including political ones, along with war censorship, politically motivated prosecutions, and rejection of anti-war candidates, the "election" may not be considered free and fair," the statement said.

It added that Poland continues to strongly condemn such measures and objects to Russia's decision to prevent independent Russian observers from observing the vote and not to invite OSCE observers.

"The Kremlin's unlawful decision to conduct the election in the temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine deserves particular condemnation. It is an ostentatious violation of international law, including the United Nations Charter, and may only be treated as another attempt to undermine Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Poland does not and will never accept the conduct and the results of the 'election' held on these territories. Russia should be held liable for having organized and conducted it on Ukraine's territory," the Polish Foreign Ministry said.

It added that Poland offers its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within the country's internationally recognized borders and demands that Russia immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops and weapons from Ukraine.

Photo: Mateusz_Szymanski/Shutterstock