UAE Pet Food Market 2024-2032, Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, And Report

The

UAE pet food market size

reached

US$ 101.9 Million

in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 164.6 Million

by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR)

of 5.3%

during 2024-2032.

UAE Pet Food Market

Overview:

Pet food is a specialized food category formulated specifically for pets' dietary needs. It encompasses a wide range of products tailored to the nutritional requirements of different types of pets, such as dogs, cats, birds, and fish. The types of pet food available in the market include dry food (kibble), wet food (canned), snacks, and specialty foods catering to various life stages, dietary needs, and health conditions of pets. These products are formulated to provide a balanced diet, ensuring adequate intake of essential nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals. The advantages of quality pet food include promoting the overall health and longevity of pets, preventing nutritional deficiencies, and catering to specific health needs including weight management or allergy support. High-quality pet food also contributes to better digestive health, a stronger immune system, and improved coat quality in pets.

UAE Pet Food Market Trends:

In the UAE, the market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing pet ownership in the region, fueled by rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles. There is a growing trend of humanization of pets among UAE residents, leading to greater attention to pets' dietary needs and overall well-being. This shift is resulting in the accelerating demand for premium and specialized pet food products. Along with this, the expanding expatriate community, which often comes from cultures with a strong tradition of pet ownership, further bolsters this market. In addition, the growing e-commerce sector in the UAE is making it easier for pet owners to access a wide variety of pet food products. Apart from this, the introduction of new and innovative pet food varieties, including organic and grain-free options, is appealing to health-conscious pet owners. Moreover, government initiatives aimed at animal welfare and pet care also play a role in supporting the growth of the market in the UAE.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Pet Food Type:



Dog Food

Cat Food Others

Breakup by Product Type:



Dry Food

Wet and Canned Food Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Ingredient Type:



Animal Derivatives

Plant Derivatives

Cereal Derivatives Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the UAE pet food market and provides the profiles of the key players.

