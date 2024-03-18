UAE Pet Food Market 2024-2032, Size, Share, Growth, Key Players, And Report

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)
The UAE pet food market
UAE pet food industry.
The
UAE pet food market size
reached
US$ 101.9 Million
in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach
US$ 164.6 Million
by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR)
of 5.3%
during 2024-2032.
UAE Pet Food Market
Overview:
Pet food is a specialized food category formulated specifically for pets' dietary needs. It encompasses a wide range of products tailored to the nutritional requirements of different types of pets, such as dogs, cats, birds, and fish. The types of pet food available in the market include dry food (kibble), wet food (canned), snacks, and specialty foods catering to various life stages, dietary needs, and health conditions of pets. These products are formulated to provide a balanced diet, ensuring adequate intake of essential nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, and minerals. The advantages of quality pet food include promoting the overall health and longevity of pets, preventing nutritional deficiencies, and catering to specific health needs including weight management or allergy support. High-quality pet food also contributes to better digestive health, a stronger immune system, and improved coat quality in pets.
UAE Pet Food Market Trends:
In the UAE, the market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing pet ownership in the region, fueled by rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles. There is a growing trend of humanization of pets among UAE residents, leading to greater attention to pets' dietary needs and overall well-being. This shift is resulting in the accelerating demand for premium and specialized pet food products. Along with this, the expanding expatriate community, which often comes from cultures with a strong tradition of pet ownership, further bolsters this market. In addition, the growing e-commerce sector in the UAE is making it easier for pet owners to access a wide variety of pet food products. Apart from this, the introduction of new and innovative pet food varieties, including organic and grain-free options, is appealing to health-conscious pet owners. Moreover, government initiatives aimed at animal welfare and pet care also play a role in supporting the growth of the market in the UAE.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Pet Food Type:
Breakup by Product Type:
Dry Food Wet and Canned Food Snacks and Treats
Breakup by Ingredient Type:
Animal Derivatives Plant Derivatives Cereal Derivatives Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores Others
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the UAE pet food market and provides the profiles of the key players.
