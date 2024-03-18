How Azerbaijan Promotes Tourism To Attract Foreign Investment?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
In recent years, Azerbaijan has witnessed a significant surge in
the growth of its tourism sector, playing a pivotal role in the
country's overall economic development. As the nation continues to
diversify its economy, the tourism industry emerges as a key
player, attracting visitors from around the world and contributing
to job creation, infrastructure development, and cultural
exchange.
In January 2024, tourists in Azerbaijan collectively spent
193,254.3 thousand manat. The distribution of expenses included
87,434.7 thousand manat for transportation, 37,207.6 thousand manat
for accommodation, 40,323.6 thousand manat for food, 837.7 thousand
manat for cultural activities, 83.8 thousand manat for purchasing
tourism packages, 212.7 thousand manat for renting transportation
vehicles, 1,065.6 thousand manat for sports and entertainment
services, 18,139.3 thousand manat for purchasing goods and gifts,
and 7,945.2 thousand manat allocated for other expenses.
Compared to previous years, there was a twofold increase in
transportation expenses, amounting to 45,345.4 thousand manat.
Accommodation expenses saw a rise of 45.4%, totaling 11,625.9
thousand manat, while food expenses increased by 59.2%, reaching
14,988.8 thousand manat. Cultural expenses witnessed a growth of
40.9%, amounting to 243.1 thousand manat, and expenses on
purchasing tourism packages rose by 63%, totaling 32.4 thousand
manat. Moreover, expenses for renting transportation vehicles
increased by 41.5%, reaching 63.7 thousand manat, while sports and
entertainment services saw a 2.3-fold increase, totaling 602.4
thousand manat. Purchases of goods and gifts increased by 50.3%,
amounting to 6,072.5 thousand manat, and other expenses rose by
30.8%, reaching 1,872.6 thousand manat.
Here poses several questions: How to attract foreign and
domestic investments for the development of tourism in Azerbaijan?
What steps should be taken in this direction?
Chairman of the Board of Directors of DAIR Association of Hotels
and Restaurants and Executive Director of Azerbaijan Ecotourism
Association Samir Dubendi told Azernews that for
the development of each economic sector, investments need to be
directed toward that sector.
“This involves placing financial resources into infrastructure,
human resources, research, start-ups, business expansion,
strengthening its potential, standardization, networking, and other
related issues. One of the most widely employed means of attracting
investments is through business loans, particularly recognized for
their extensive use among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
(SMEs). As we know, SMEs, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund,
and other institutions offer favorable credits for businesses. The
annual interest rate for these loans is approximately around 5%,”
he added.
According to him, specialized loans, differentiated by interest
rates and payment terms, tailored specifically for companies
operating in the tourism and hospitality sectors, should be widely
offered across the entire banking system.
“Currently, such specialized credit offerings are scarce in the
financial products market. It's worth noting that the tourism and
its influential counterpart, the hospitality industry, are among
the priority economic sectors in the country, holding strategic
importance for the country's economic development.”
He stressed that projects, grants, and competitions aimed at
supporting the development of the tourism industry are implemented
by various state institutions.
“These financial processes directly impact the positive
development of tourism. Among those are the State Tourism Agency,
the Entrepreneurship Development Fund, and various national funds.
In recent years, the share of foreign investments in the country's
tourism sector has increased. For instance, the investment in the
Sea Breeze complex was announced with a volume of 1 billion US
dollars. I believe that liberated territories will attract
investments in the tourism sector, especially from foreign
sources,” Dubendi told.
The tourism expert also touched on the role of foreign investors
in this field.
“In the past, the World Bank, GIZ, UNDP, USAID, EBRD, and other
foreign institutions were more active in financing infrastructure
and institutional projects. However, some of their approaches are
questionable. For instance, I'd like to point out shortcomings we
observed in our own experience. An external donor institution is
implementing the South Caucasus Tourism Development project, with
its main office established in Tbilisi. However, it operates with
the goal of channeling finances back to US companies or investing
in Georgia. Such approaches, in my opinion, are not fair.”
“Considering all these aspects, I believe that our country
should enrich the investments in the tourism industry through the
national banking system, using more favorable and convenient
business loans and leases. Local funds should pay more careful
attention to tourism projects. In conclusion, I would like to
emphasize that to establish these matters correctly and
cost-effectively, working on the investment strategy of the tourism
and hospitality industry can bring more precise and sustainable
results,” Dubendi concluded.
MENAFN18032024000195011045ID1107988534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.