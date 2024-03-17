6 Of A Family Killed In Badghis Roof Collapse

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): Six members of a family have been killed as a result of a roof collapse in the Dara Buam district of northwestern Badghis province, a statement said on Sunday.

The incident happened in the Ghulghalai locality, a statement from Police Headquarters said.

The source added that as a result of recent rainfall the house was damaged and the roof collapse was also because of late precipitations.

Six members of a family, including four children, were killed in the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that tens of Afghans had been killed in similar incidents lately.

