6 Of A Family Killed In Badghis Roof Collapse

QALA-I-NAW (Pajhwok): Six members of a family have been killed as a result of a roof collapse in the Dara Buam district of northwestern Badghis province, a statement said on Sunday.
The incident happened in the Ghulghalai locality, a statement from Police Headquarters said.
The source added that as a result of recent rainfall the house was damaged and the roof collapse was also because of late precipitations.
Six members of a family, including four children, were killed in the incident.
It is pertinent to mention that tens of Afghans had been killed in similar incidents lately.
