Germany's Scholz Says Attacking Rafah Would Make Regional Peace 'Very Difficult'

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Germany's chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has warned that an Israeli
assault on Rafah would make regional peace“very difficult”,
Azernews reports, citing the Guardian.
This is one of the main arguments he will bring to talks with
Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, later on Sunday during
his trip to the region, he said.
“Right now, it is about ensuring we come to a long-lasting
ceasefire,” Scholz said after talks with Jordanian King Abdullah at
his private residence in the Jordanian Red Sea port of Aqaba.
“That would enable us to prevent such a ground offensive from
taking place.”
Asked if he was prepared to exert pressure on Netanyahu to stop
such an assault, Scholz said it was“very clear we must do
everything so the situation does not get worse than it already
is”.
“Israel has every right to protect itself. At the same time, it
cannot be that those in Gaza who fled to Rafah are directly
threatened by whatever military actions and operations are
undertaken there.”
Israel – which on Friday approved a plan to attack Rafah – says
the city is one of the last strongholds of Hamas, which it has
pledged to eliminate, and that residents will be evacuated.
The US president, Joe Biden, and officials with the UN, however,
have warned that an Israeli military ground offensive in Rafah,
where over 1 million Palestinians are sheltering, would lead to a
“bloodbath”.
In a post on X, Scholz also said on Sunday that he wants to see
a much larger amount of aid being delivered via land routes, a
topic he said he would raise when speaking with Netanyahu in
Jerusalem later today.
