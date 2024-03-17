Food Industry To Discuss Traceability

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Traceability in the industrialized food supply chain and the challenges and opportunities it brings for the industry to advance on the sustainability agenda will the topic of an event that the Brazilian Food Industry Association (Abia) will hold next Tuesday (19) in partnership with digital solutions company Agrotools.

Fernando Meirelles de Azevedo Pimentel , Director of the Trade Policy Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, will talk about the new legislations on sustainability and global food trade. Nestlé Sustainable Agriculture Manager Barbara Sollero will discuss the challenges and opportunities in the supply chain practices of the company. The Head of Sustainability Brazil at Arcos Dorados, Marie Tarrisse , speaks about the importance of farm-to-table traceability.

Discussions will be moderated by Latam's Head of Institutional Relations and Sustainability Grazielle Parenti , and the opening will be conducted by Abia Executive President João Dornellas (pictured) and Agrotools Sales Manager Rodolpho Mittelstaedt .

The hybrid event takes place from 9 to 11 am in the headquarters of Abia at Rua Butantã, 336 – 3rd floor, in São Paulo, Brazil. Admission is free upon registration .

