SpaceX collaborates with CIA on secret satellite surveillance project

(MENAFN) According to insights from five well-informed sources, SpaceX, led by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, is reportedly engaged in a clandestine endeavor to construct a vast network of surveillance satellites in collaboration with a United States intelligence agency. This revelation underscores the close ties between the renowned space company and national security entities, shedding light on SpaceX's pivotal role in bolstering American intelligence capabilities.



The covert project, reportedly spearheaded by SpaceX's subsidiary known as Starshield, involves the development of a network comprising hundreds of spy satellites. These efforts are said to be conducted under a secretive contract valued at USD1.8 billion, brokered in 2021 with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), an agency tasked with managing the country's spy satellite operations.



The ambitious plans unveiled by these sources highlight the depth of SpaceX's involvement in initiatives aligned with American intelligence and military objectives. Specifically, the project underscores the substantial investment made by the US Department of Defense, particularly the Pentagon, in advancing satellite systems orbiting in low-Earth orbit. Such systems are designed to provide crucial support to ground forces and enhance overall national security capabilities.



Should this clandestine program come to fruition, it is anticipated to significantly augment the surveillance capabilities of the US government and military. By leveraging advanced satellite technology, the initiative aims to empower authorities with the ability to swiftly monitor potential targets across virtually any region of the globe. This revelation underscores the strategic importance of space-based assets in modern defense and intelligence operations, further solidifying SpaceX's pivotal role in shaping the nation's security landscape.

