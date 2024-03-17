QIIB Honoured By QU During 'Employer Recognition' Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University recognised QIIB for its commendable collaboration with the university's colleges, facilitating training opportunities and academic sponsorships.

This acknowledgment underscores QIIB's unwavering commitment to social responsibility and community service.

The prestigious recognition took place during a ceremony organised by Qatar University, attended by local institutions and employers engaged in diverse fields of cooperation with the university.

At a ceremony, Dr. Omar al Ansari, President of Qatar University, presented the distinguished shield of honor to Samah Nasser Al Dhafiri, QIIB's Director of Recruitment and Employee Affairs.

Expressing gratitude, Ali Hamad Al Mesaifri, QIIB's Head of Human Resources and Administrative Affairs Sector, remarked,“We extend our sincere thanks to Qatar University for this initiative, warmly welcomed by QIIB. As a pioneering academic institution in the country, Qatar University significantly contributes by producing qualified graduates in various fields. The university's efforts in qualification, training, and collaboration with diverse institutions are instrumental in connecting academia with the dynamic labour market.”

Highlighting the significance of the recognition, Al Mesaifri emphasised its alignment with QIIB's strategic focus on human capital, emphasising community service in areas that deliver added value, such as education, qualification, and training.

He stressed,“QIIB is dedicated to upholding the standards of the Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in human capital development. The bank prioritises the recruitment and training of Qatari men and women while fostering collaboration with local educational institutions to enrich practical knowledge and facilitate mutual learning experiences for students.”

Al Mesaifri noted that QIIB has received multiple accolades for its contributions to human resources.

The Ministry of Labour has honoured the Bank for providing significant employment, qualification, and training opportunities for the national workforce, achieving notable success in job placement and localisation.

In conclusion, Al Mesaifri affirmed,“QIIB remains steadfast in its commitment to serving society across various levels, with a particular focus on supporting education for diverse noble purposes, including training, qualification, research and development, and sharing experiences with local institutions to contribute to the realisation of development objectives.”