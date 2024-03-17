Trump's re-election may impact strength of US dollar

(MENAFN) Barclays Bank's foreign exchange strategists have forecasted a potential 3 percent surge in the US dollar's value if former President Donald Trump secures reelection in the upcoming November elections. According to reports from Bloomberg, this projected boost in the dollar's strength stems from expectations surrounding Trump's policy proposals, including plans to escalate tariffs, implement economic stimulus measures, and exhibit a diminished commitment to NATO.



The bank posits that the imposition of a 10 percent tariff on all imported goods into the United States could contribute to a notable increase in the dollar's exchange rate, with estimates ranging between 2 to 3 percent. The anticipation of such policies under a prospective Trump administration is seen as a key factor driving bullish sentiment towards the US currency.



Recent developments in the political landscape have intensified speculation surrounding the potential outcomes of the upcoming presidential elections. Both current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have secured their parties' nominations, setting the stage for a high-stakes rematch in the November ballot, a rare occurrence in US electoral history.



Looking ahead, Barclays Bank experts anticipate that trade relations with China are likely to deteriorate irrespective of the election outcome. They predict that the imposition of significant tariffs on Chinese imports, such as a hypothetical 60 percent tariff, could precipitate a 3 percent decline in the nominal effective exchange rate of the yuan, underscoring the interconnected nature of global trade dynamics and currency valuations.



As the geopolitical landscape evolves and electoral campaigns unfold, the potential ramifications of policy shifts on currency markets remain a focal point for investors and analysts alike. The prospect of a Trump presidency is seen as a potential catalyst for strengthening the US dollar, driven by expectations of policy measures aimed at bolstering domestic industries and reshaping international trade relations. Amidst these uncertainties, market participants continue to monitor developments closely, navigating the implications of political decisions on currency valuations and global economic stability.

