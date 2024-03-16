Safadi, Singaporean Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Relations, War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN (JT) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi held talks on Saturday with the Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields.

The ministers also discussed efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid to the strip, a Foreign Ministry's statement to The Jordan Times said.

The two ministers affirmed their mutual keenness to enhance relations between the two countries in several sectors and praised the growing cooperation in various vital sectors.

They also reviewed the outcomes of the visit of HRH Crown Prince Hussein to Singapore in January to establish sustainable cooperation in the fields of education, vocational training and administrative development.

The meeting, attended by Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy bin Mohamad discussed developments in Gaza, efforts to halt the war, ensure the protection of civilians, and deliver humanitarian aid to the sector.

The top diplomats reaffirmed the continuation of cooperation in efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Singaporean foreign minister said that his country will participate in Jordanian-led airdrops of aid into Gaza. Two Singaporean planes have arrived to Jordan laden with relief assistance bound for Gaza.

Safadi commended Singapore's support for UNRWA and its announcement of new donations to it, the statement said.

The Singaporean foreign minister appreciated the efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah to enhance security, stability, and peace in the region, and in efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.