Ihnat Dismissed As Ukrainian Air Force Spokesperson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has been dismissed and transferred to another position.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

Oleshchuk did not provide any reasons for the personnel decision. He expressed gratitude to Colonel Yurii Ihnat for his productive work as the head of the Air Force Command's public relations service.

Oleshchuk stated that Ihnat will continue to work in the Air Force and will be successful on a new position.



Yuriy Ihnat, a colonel and graduate of the Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi National Army Academy, was appointed as spokesperson for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2018.

As Ukrinform reported, in early March, Yurii Ihnat explained that due to the specific geographical location of Odesa, it's not always possible to intercept all enemy drones and missiles.