Zelensky Discusses Battlefield Situation With Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the operational situation on the battlefield with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Zelensky said this in his evening address, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, I discussed the operational situation in detail with General Syrskyi: our capabilities, and existing threats. It is felt that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are becoming stronger," Zelensky said.

He also thanked all the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who are fighting on the frontline, eliminating the occupiers and ensuring greater stability on the front.

"Especially in those areas where the fighting is most intense. Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Donetsk region, near Kupyansk, in the South," Zelensky said.

As reported, from the beginning of the day and as of 18:00 on Saturday, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 34 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka sectors, and prevented Russian saboteurs from breaking through in the Sumy region.

Photo: President's Office