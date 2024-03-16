(MENAFN- Mid-East) Schneider Electric and DataVolt Announce Collaboration to Drive Sustainability and Innovation in Saudi Arabia's Hyperscale Data Center Market - mid-east Facebook Instagram Linkedin RSS Telegram Tumblr Twitter Website Youtube



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia– In a strategic move aimed at accelerating sustainability and innovation in Saudi Arabia's data center sector, Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation, announced a collaboration with DataVolt, a leading provider of data center solutions in the Kingdom. This agreement focuses on exploring joint initiatives within DataVolt's sustainability strategy and decarbonization roadmap, while progressing advanced digital infrastructure and energy management solutions for hyperscale data centers.

The collaboration between Schneider Electric and DataVolt will explore potential synergies on Sustainability and Decarbonization and work close with DataVolt team to achieve its sustainability objectives through the implementation of Schneider Electric's innovative EcoStruxure solutions, which optimize energy efficiency and minimize environmental footprint.

Additionally, Schneider Electric and DataVolt will also be working on exploring opportunities for establishing cutting-edged digital infrastructure and energy management solutions tailored to the specific needs of hyperscale data centers, ensuring scalability, reliability, and operational excellence.

“We are delighted to partner with Schneider Electric, a leader in sustainability and data center technologies. This collaboration will enable us to accelerate our sustainability journey and develop cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the hyperscale data center market in Saudi Arabia,” commented Rajit Nanda, Chief Executive Officer at DataVolt.

“We are excited to partner with DataVolt to advance their sustainability goals and empower them to deliver next-generation data center solutions,” said Mohamed Shaheen, Cluster President for Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Bahrain and Pakistan at Schneider Electric.“This collaboration aligns with our commitment to sustainability and innovation, and we are confident that our combined expertise will contribute significantly to the development of a greener and more efficient data center ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.”

Building a Sustainable Future:

By combining Schneider Electric's global leadership in sustainability and data center solutions with DataVolt's regional expertise and commitment to innovation, this collaboration aims to:



Drive Sustainability: Support DataVolt in achieving its decarbonization goals and contribute to the development of a more sustainable data center industry in Saudi Arabia.

Empower Innovation: Develop future-proof data center solutions that meet the ever-growing demand for hyperscale computing power. Enhance Efficiency: Optimize energy usage and minimize operational costs for DataVolt's data center facilities.

This collaboration signifies Schneider Electric commitment to working alongside leading partners like DataVolt to shape a sustainable and innovative data center landscape in Saudi Arabia. With the combined expertise of both organizations, this collaboration will aspire for creating a win-win situation for both companies while contributing to the Kingdom's ambitious goals for the data center sector.

DataVolt is a Saudi-based technology company that is focused on developing and operating cutting-edge, environmentally conscious data centers. They aim to empower businesses in the region by providing secure, sustainable, and scalable data center solutions. With a focus on innovation and water-saving technologies, they contribute to the Kingdom's vision of becoming a regional data hub while promoting environmental responsibility.

About Schneider Electric:

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.