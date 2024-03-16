US Urges Appointment Of UN Special Representative For Afghanistan In Security Council

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In the Security Council meeting, the US Ambassador to the United Nations called for the organisation to appoint a special representative for Afghanistan.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield also stated that extending the UNAMA mission enables the office to facilitate dialogue among relevant stakeholders in Afghanistan.

The United Nations adopted a resolution in December last year urging the appointment of a special representative of the United Nations for Afghanistan.

Establishing a precise address for the international community regarding Afghanistan and coordinating and facilitating a platform for dialogue among relevant stakeholders for reconciliation is part of the potential mission of the United Nations special representative.

In the Security Council meeting that extended the UNAMA mission for another year by adopting a resolution, the US Ambassador stated that Washington seeks full implementation of the Council's resolution regarding appointing a special representative of the United Nations.

The United Nations held a meeting on Afghanistan on the 18th and 19th of February, with Antonio Guterres hosting in Doha. Still, the voting on the appointment of a special representative did not yield any results. The Taliban abstained from attending this meeting.

The US Ambassador to the United Nations also stated on Friday that the continuation of UNAMA's work enables the organization to address issues such as reducing humanitarian emergencies and supporting efforts to revive the rights and fundamental freedoms of all citizens, especially women.

