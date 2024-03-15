UNAMA Mandate Extended For Another Year

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): The UN Security Council (UNSC) on Friday extended the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) mandate until March 17, 2025.

According a statement, the Security Council agreed on Friday afternoon to extend the mandate of UNAMA until 17 March 2025, unanimously adopting resolution 2727 (2024).

UAE mission to the UN welcomed the unanimous adoption of the resolution to extend UNAMAs' mandate for another year.

The resolution reaffirmed the Council's commitment to UNAMA and called on Afghan political and international stakeholders to coordinate with UNAMA to implement its crucial mandate.

As co-penholder on Afghanistan during the UAE's Council term in 2023, we reaffirm our full support for UNAMA and the people of Afghanistan. UAE said.

The Resolution says, UNAMA will continue to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan and report on human rights and the status of women and girls.

According to the Resolution UNSC has requested the Secretary-General reports to the council every three months on the situation in Afghanistan.

