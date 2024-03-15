Azerbaijan's Tourism Potential Amidst Changing Economic Landscapes

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Before the emergence of issues like global warming and climate
change, the world economy heavily relied on oil for its
development. With many countries transitioning towards
industrialization, recreational spaces such as tourism were
diminishing.
However, as global challenges intensified, there arose a need to
explore alternative avenues for economic growth. Expanding tourism
emerged as a healthy and secure option in this regard, with
Azerbaijan positioned as a country with promising prospects in the
field. The liberation of over 20% of territories and corresponding
infrastructure projects have significantly influenced the sector's
growth.
Statistics indicate that between January and August 2023,
Azerbaijan welcomed over 1.3 million travelers. Projections suggest
that tourist inflow could reach 4 million by 2026, with a notable
50% increase compared to the previous year. Yet, challenges
persist, particularly concerning closed land borders hindering
tourist arrivals.
In the period of January-October 2023, Azerbaijan experienced a
significant surge in tourist arrivals from Central Asian countries,
with notable increases from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan,
Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. This uptick is largely attributed to
events like the 30th TURKSOY, underscoring Azerbaijan's commitment
to promoting shared Turkic heritage and cultural integration.
Overall, these developments underscore Azerbaijan's growing
appeal as a tourist destination, with concerted efforts to foster
tourism growth and strengthen ties with Turkic countries
contributing to increased visitor numbers in recent years.
Here poses two questions: How can foreign and domestic
investments be attracted for the development of tourism in
Azerbaijan?
Speaking to Azernews Gulnar Mustafayeva, Head
of the Media and public relations sector of the State Tourism
Agency, said that currently, investors interested in Azerbaijan's
tourism sector can benefit from many mechanisms that encourage
investment in non-resource sectors.
"For instance, investors can obtain investment promotion
documents to benefit from tax and customs duty incentives, utilize
favorable loans from the Entrepreneurship Development Fund (SIF),
and access state guarantees and interest subsidies for loans
offered by the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund. It's worth
noting that, according to data up to October of last year, tourism
projects accounted for 1.5% of all investment promotion documents
issued, while 8% of favorable loans provided by SIF in 2023 were
allocated to tourism projects."
"In addition to the aforementioned incentives, entrepreneurship
entities in the tourism sector can also benefit from various
general tax incentives depending on their size and volume of
activity. These include simplified tax regimes based on turnover,
voluntary participation in simplified tax regimes independent of
catering establishment turnover, a 75% income and profit tax
exemption for micro-entrepreneur entities, and a 100% property tax
exemption. Furthermore, institutions providing placement services
in regions can benefit from a 75% property tax exemption over the
three years covering 2024-2026," she added.
According to her, tourism-related investment projects
implemented in the liberated territories can enjoy broader benefits
over a period of 10 years starting from 2023. Investors
contributing to these areas are exempted from income, profit, land,
and property taxes.
"Additionally, in order to optimize business fiscal expenses,
entrepreneurs will gradually be relieved of their mandatory state
social insurance obligations over the period from 2023 to 2033.
Moreover, state guarantees are provided for loans attracted for
projects, significant portions of interest expenses on these loans
are subsidized, and even 20% of expenses for utility services are
compensated from state funds."
Mustafayeva noted that first and foremost, awareness among local
and foreign investors about the aforementioned incentives and
supportive tools should be increased, and all these opportunities,
especially business support platforms, should be communicated to a
wider audience.
"The Agency continues its enlightening activities in the
relevant direction within its capabilities and authorities.
Nevertheless, we invite various professional associations,
including business associations, to participate more actively in
this field."
"Furthermore, the State Tourism Agency continues its policy of
improving cooperation with relevant government agencies to increase
the attractiveness of the business environment in the tourism
sector and ensure the continuity of investment flows into the
sector," official of the agency concluded.
