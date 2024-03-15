Personal Identity Management Market 2024, Size, Trends, Industry Growth, And Forecast By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Personal Identity Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including personal identity management market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.

The global personal identity management market size reached US$ 19.7 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 58.4 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% during 2024-2032 .

Personal Identity Management Market Overview:

Personal Identity Management is a concept that revolves around individuals having control over their own digital identities and how their personal information is accessed and used in the digital realm. It addresses the challenges arising from the increasing digitization of personal information and the need for individuals to manage their identities securely and conveniently across various online platforms and services. Personal identity management also aims to simplify the user experience. Instead of remembering multiple usernames and passwords for various platforms, individuals can use a single set of credentials to access multiple services securely. This not only reduces the burden of managing numerous accounts but also enhances security by minimizing the chances of weak passwords and reusing credentials.

Global Personal Identity Management Market Trends:

The global market is driven by increasing digitalization, growing concerns about privacy and security, regulatory compliance requirements, and the evolution of authentication technologies. Moreover, the escalating adoption of online services, ranging from e-commerce to social media and online banking. As individuals engage with a multitude of digital platforms, the need to manage their personal identities securely becomes paramount. PIM solutions offer users the ability to control their digital identities, authenticate their access, and safeguard their personal information from unauthorized access and identity theft. Also, the increasing emphasis on privacy regulations, such as the European Union's general data protection regulation (GDPR) and similar laws worldwide, has further fueled the demand for PIM solutions.

Key Players in the Personal Identity Management Industry:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being:



Blix

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cloud4Wi

Fortinet Inc.

GoZone WiFi LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hughes Network Systems LLC (Echostar Corporation)

Purple

Ruckus Networks (CommScope Inc)

Skyfii Limited Yelp Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:



Applications

Access Control

Content Management

Services

Professional Services Managed Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:



On-Premises Cloud

Breakup by Data Type:



Behavioral Data

Individual Identity Data

Derived Data Self-Identified Data

Breakup by Industry Vertical:



IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy and Utilities

Consumer Goods and Retail Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

