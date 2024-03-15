Single Use Bioreactors Market Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled“ Single Use Bioreactors Market Report by Product Type (Single-use Bioreactor Systems, Media Bags, Filtration Assemblies, and Others), Type (Stirred-tank Bioreactors, Wave-induced Bioreactors, Bubble-column Bioreactors, and Others), Cell Type (Mammalian Cell, Bacteria, Yeast, and Others), Molecule Type (Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies, Stem Cells, Recombinant Proteins, and Others), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Research Institutes, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

The global single-use bioreactors market size reached US$ 3.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Single-Use Bioreactors Industry:

Advancements in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing:

Innovations in single-use bioreactors and systems that offer unprecedented flexibility, scalability, and efficiency are bolstering the market growth. These advancements enable rapid setup and turnaround times, crucial for the accelerated development and production of a wide array of biopharmaceuticals, including vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and cell therapies. Modern bioreactors are equipped with sophisticated sensors and control systems, allowing for precise manipulation of culture conditions to optimize yield and product quality. Moreover, the shift towards continuous manufacturing processes, facilitated by these technological advancements, is enhancing productivity and reducing production costs. This progress not only supports the fast-paced development and scalability of biologics but also facilitates personalized medicine and the production of small-batch, patient-specific therapies.

Cost-Effectiveness and Operational Efficiency:

Single-use bioreactors eliminate these processes by employing disposable components, unlike traditional stainless-steel bioreactors, which require costly and time-consuming cleaning, sterilization, and validation between batches. This not only reduces labor and maintenance costs but also minimizes the utilization of water and energy, contributing to operational sustainability. Moreover, the reduced turnaround time between production runs allows for faster product development cycles and higher manufacturing flexibility, which is crucial for meeting the various needs of the biopharmaceutical market. The ability to scale production up or down without notable capital investment in new equipment or facility modifications further enhances the cost-efficiency of these systems. This cost-effectiveness is particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and startups in the biopharmaceutical sector, which may need more resources for large-scale, traditional manufacturing setups.

Focus on Personalized Medicine and Cell Therapies

The burgeoning field of personalized medicine and the increasing focus on cell and gene therapies are contributing to the market growth. These therapeutic approaches require highly specialized manufacturing processes capable of handling small-scale, patient-specific production runs. Single-use bioreactors offer the necessary flexibility, scalability, and sterility for such bespoke manufacturing needs. The ability to quickly adapt and customize production processes without the risk of cross-contamination is crucial for the efficient development and delivery of personalized treatments. The continuous research and investment in cell and gene therapies is catalyzing the demand for versatile manufacturing solutions like single-use bioreactors to facilitate the advancement of personalized medicine and improve patient care.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Single Use Bioreactors Industry:



ABEC Inc.

Cellexus

Celltainer Biotech B.V.

CESCO Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

Distek Inc.

Eppendorf SE

General Electric Company

Getinge AB

Merck KGaA

Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation)

PBS Biotech Inc.

Sartorius AG Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Single-Use Bioreactors Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:



Single-use Bioreactor Systems

Media Bags

Filtration Assemblies Others

Based on the product type, the market has been divided into single-use bioreactor systems, media bags, filtration assemblies, and others.

By Type:



Stirred-tank Bioreactors

Wave-induced Bioreactors

Bubble-column Bioreactors Others

On the basis of the type, the market has been segregated into stirred-tank bioreactors, wave-induced bioreactors, bubble-column bioreactors, and others.

By Cell Type:



Mammalian Cell

Bacteria

Yeast Others

Based on the cell type, the market has been classified into mammalian cell, bacteria, yeast, and others.

By Molecule Type:



Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Stem Cells

Recombinant Proteins Others

On the basis of the molecule type, the market has been segmented into vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, stem cells, recombinant proteins, and others.

By End User:



Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes Others

Based on the end user, the market has been categorized into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, academic and research institutes, and others.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America (United States and Canada), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others), and Middle East and Africa.

Global Single-Use Bioreactors Market Trends:

The growing integration of advanced sensors and process analytical technologies (PAT) within single-use systems is enhancing real-time monitoring, control, and optimization of bioprocessing conditions. This technological integration facilitates improved product quality, process efficiency, and compliance with regulatory standards, offering advantages in the rapidly evolving biopharmaceutical landscape.

Furthermore, the development of more sustainable materials for single-use bioreactors, such as biodegradable and recyclable materials, to address environmental concerns associated with plastic waste is propelling the market growth.

Additionally, the emergence of modular and mobile biomanufacturing facilities equipped with single-use technologies is supporting the market growth. These facilities can be rapidly deployed to different locations, offering flexibility and scalability in response to health emergencies or localized demand for biopharmaceuticals.

