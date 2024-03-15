Mango Butter Market Size, Outlook, Growth Report 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled “Mango Butter Market Report by Type (Refined, Unrefined), Format (Powder, Cream), Application (Cosmetics, Food, Pharmaceutical), and Region 2024-2032” . The global mango butter market size reached US$ 104.2 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 171.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Mango Butter Industry:

Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Products :

The mango butter market is driven by the increasing consumer preference for natural and organic skincare and cosmetic products. Mango butter, derived from the seeds of mangoes, is known for its nourishing and moisturizing properties. As consumers become more conscious of the ingredients in personal care items, the demand for products containing natural and organic ingredients, such as mango butter, has witnessed a significant surge. This trend is particularly prominent in the beauty and skincare industry, where mango butter is utilized in various formulations, including creams, lotions, and hair care products.

Growing Awareness of Mango Butter's Health Benefits :

The awareness of the health benefits associated with mango butter is another key driver. Rich in vitamins A and E, essential fatty acids, and antioxidants, mango butter offers skincare benefits such as hydration, anti-aging properties, and protection against environmental damage. As consumers seek multifunctional products that not only enhance beauty but also provide health benefits, the demand for mango butter in skincare and cosmetics has increased. This awareness-driven demand extends to various global regions, contributing to the overall growth of the mango butter market.

Expanding Application in the Food Industry :

The versatility of mango butter is expanding its application beyond skincare and cosmetics into the food industry. With its creamy texture and mild flavor, mango butter is increasingly used in culinary applications, including cooking, and baking, and as a substitute for other fats. As the food industry embraces healthier and natural alternatives, the utilization of mango butter as a functional ingredient in various food products contributes to its market growth. The diversification of applications beyond personal care extends the market reach and appeals to a broader consumer base, further driving the mango butter market.

Mango Butter Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Refined Unrefined

Refined dominates the market due to its increased demand in various industries, including cosmetics and food, owing to its superior quality and versatility.

By Format:



Powder Cream

Cream dominates the market due to its ease of application and widespread use in the cosmetics industry. The cream format provides a convenient and user-friendly way to incorporate mango butter into skincare and beauty routines.

By Application:



Cosmetics

Food Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics dominate the market due to the growing preference for natural and organic ingredients in skincare products. Mango butter's nourishing properties make it a sought-after component in cosmetic formulations, including creams, lotions, and hair care products.

Regional Insights:



North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America dominates the market due to the region's high consumer awareness of natural skincare products and the increasing incorporation of mango butter in cosmetics. The mature market in North America benefits from a growing demand for organic and natural ingredients, propelling the dominance of mango butter in the region.

Global Mango Butter Market Trends:

The rise in the adoption of skin care products, driven by a heightened awareness of physical appearance, is a pivotal factor positively impacting the sales of mango butter. Notably, mango butter plays a role in combating free radicals and stimulating collagen production, a crucial protein for skin health. The global demand for mango butter is further fueled by the aging population seeking solutions for maintaining youthful and healthy skin.

The prevalence of dermatological conditions due to increased pollution and alcohol consumption enhances the market's prospects. Market players respond to this trend by introducing organic product variants enriched with essential nutrients and vitamins. Shifting consumer preferences towards organic personal care products, driven by concerns about the adverse effects of inorganic chemicals on the skin, are expected to significantly contribute to the continued growth of the mango butter market.

