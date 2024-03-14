Four South Korean Automakers Recall 232,000 Vehicles

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Four domestic and foreign car companies in South Korea are
recalling 232,000 vehicles due to manufacturing defects, Azernews reports, citing foreign media
outlets.
Hyundai Motor will recall 113,916 units of five different models
due to a software error in the integrated charging control unit, as
well as 61,131 units of Avante models due to the lack of stability
of the headlights.
Kia Corp will eliminate an error in the warning about the
airbags of 126 Ray cars, as well as in the software of the control
unit for more than 56,000 EV6 cars.
Stellantis Korea is recalling 527 Jeep Cherokee models due to
non-standard headlights and 148 Jeep Wrangler PHEV models due to a
high-voltage battery malfunction.
Tesla Korea has to repair 136 cars of two different brands,
including the Model 3, due to a faulty audible warning to
pedestrians at low speed or reversing.
It is noted that car owners can contact repair and service
centers to replace defective parts.
