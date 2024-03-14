BTC/USD Forecast Today 14/3: Buyer Interest Present (Video)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Although there is still a lot of erratic activity surrounding Bitcoin, it appears that buyers are prepared to enter the market whenever there is even a slight issue. Having said that, you need to maintain your bullishness while simultaneously searching for value of some kind.

Bitcoin Continues to Stretch Even Higher

As we continued to stretch, BTC/USD rose early on Wednesday once more. This market is beginning to exhibit signs of choppiness and is slowing down. Thus, a retreat is imminent. As traders, we are unaware of when that is. The ETF rush should be getting close to an end, and this could be the catalyst for something like that to happen.

All we can do is watch and see when it occurs, then take appropriate action. I am not interested in shorting Bitcoin as things currently stand, but I am also not interested in riding the price up to such an absurd height. An ideal entry point would be a pullback to $65,000, and one could even get a pullback as low as $60,000. I believe that this is a field that will always be very interesting because the $60,000 mark is a significant psychological number that a lot of people will be interested in.

It is not easy to sit on your hands right now if you are not involved in this market. However, my experience indicates that there is usually a vicious pullback associated with this kind of choppiness and upward parabolic move. Remember that you have made a move of roughly 91% in just two months if you simply take the most recent pullback, rally, and then extrapolate that.

That being said, you would be looking at a move down to roughly $60,000, possibly even $58,000, if we were to return half of this, which is something that happens quite frequently. That would be extremely typical. and sensible. I simply don't have the interest to try to pay $72,000 for a Bitcoin at this time. I guess you could scale in, but only if you're prepared to stick with it through. How long is unknown. Recall that this has happened before with Bitcoin, and Wall Street is currently actively promoting the paper version of the cryptocurrency . We will observe how that transpires.

