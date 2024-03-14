Vaira Vike-Freiberga: Azerbaijan's Resolution Of Frozen Conflict Sets Rare Example

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries globally to resolve a
28-year-old frozen conflict,” Azernews reports,
citing Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the former President of Latvia and the
co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, as she
addressed the 11th Global Baku Forum on "Fixing the Fractured
World".
She also highlighted that Armenia illegally occupied the
territory of its neighbour, violating international law, and
Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity.
It is worth noting that the Global Baku Forum, themed“Fixing
the Fractured World”, started at the Gulustan Palace in Baku,
organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the
patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The forum
welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.
President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the
Forum.
First, a family photo was taken.
The co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, Ismail
Serageldin, opened the 11th Global Baku Forum.
The head of state addressed the opening ceremony.
Then, Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the former President of Latvia and
the co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, made a
speech.
MENAFN14032024000195011045ID1107977268
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.