Vaira Vike-Freiberga: Azerbaijan's Resolution Of Frozen Conflict Sets Rare Example

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries globally to resolve a 28-year-old frozen conflict,” Azernews reports, citing Vaira Vike-Freiberga, the former President of Latvia and the co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, as she addressed the 11th Global Baku Forum on "Fixing the Fractured World".

She also highlighted that Armenia illegally occupied the territory of its neighbour, violating international law, and Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity.

It is worth noting that the Global Baku Forum, themed“Fixing the Fractured World”, started at the Gulustan Palace in Baku, organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The forum welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.

President Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony of the Forum.

The co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre, Ismail Serageldin, opened the 11th Global Baku Forum.

The head of state addressed the opening ceremony.

