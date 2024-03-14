Modi declares first launch of India`s most robust projectile

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed on Monday that India has successfully conducted the inaugural test flight of the indigenous Agni-5 missile, marking a significant milestone in the country's defense capabilities. The Agni-5 missile is equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, allowing for the precise targeting of multiple enemy locations from a single missile.



The development of the Agni-5 missile, which has been in progress for over a decade, showcases India's advancements in missile technology. MIRV technology enhances the missile's effectiveness by enabling it to deliver warheads to multiple targets located thousands of kilometers apart. Additionally, the missile can deploy decoys alongside conventional warheads, adding complexity to enemy defense systems.



With a reported range of 5,000 kilometers, the Agni-5 is positioned as India's response to potential threats in the region. It serves as a successor to the Agni-III missile, offering enhanced capabilities and versatility in strategic deterrence. The introduction of the Agni-5 missile underscores India's commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities and maintaining regional security.



Moreover, reports suggest that India is also preparing to deploy the 'Pralay' missile along disputed borders with China and Pakistan. Similar to Russia's 'Iskander' missile, the 'Pralay' is a surface-to-surface short-range missile designed to address evolving security challenges in the region.



However, India's missile program has faced scrutiny from neighboring countries and international bodies. China, in particular, questioned India's missile developments, citing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution issued in response to nuclear tests conducted by India and Pakistan in 1998. Despite these concerns, India remains committed to enhancing its defense capabilities in line with its strategic objectives.



In light of regional dynamics, Pakistan has also pursued advancements in missile technology, including the development of the 'Ababeel Weapon System,' a medium-range MIRV capable of targeting locations up to 2,000 kilometers away. The ongoing developments in missile capabilities underscore the complex security environment in South Asia and the strategic competition between India and Pakistan.

MENAFN14032024000045015687ID1107976837