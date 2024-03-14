(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered a stark message to Western elites, declaring an end to their era of exploiting other nations and peoples across the globe. In an exclusive interview published by Rossiya 1 and RIA Novosti, Putin emphasized the shifting global landscape, where the so-called "golden billion" have long profited from what he described as parasitic behavior, particularly in regions like Africa, Asia, and Latin America.



Putin characterized this historical exploitation as a "vampire ball," suggesting that Western elites have feasted on the resources and labor of others for centuries. However, he asserted that this era is now drawing to a close, indicating a growing awareness among the populations of exploited regions regarding their desire for sovereignty and independent development.



Highlighting Russia's role in advocating for sovereignty and independence, Putin noted that the struggles of these regions align with Russia's own efforts. He underscored the significance of this solidarity, suggesting that it poses a challenge to Western elites who seek to maintain the status quo and perpetuate unjust international relations.



Moreover, Putin accused Western elites of seeking to freeze the current situation and prevent any meaningful change that could challenge their dominance. He referenced his recent keynote address to Russia's Federal Assembly, where he criticized the West's colonial tendencies and its efforts to hinder Russia's development.



Putin warned that Western powers aim to turn Russia into a dependent and failing state, akin to their actions in Ukraine. He expressed a determination to resist such efforts and uphold Russia's sovereignty and autonomy against external interference.



Overall, Putin's interview underscores Russia's assertive stance against Western exploitation and its commitment to promoting a multipolar world order based on equality and mutual respect among nations.

