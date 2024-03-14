Global aviation sector reaches safety objectives in 2023

(MENAFN) According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA)'s 2023 global aviation sector safety report, the industry recorded a notable increase in flights, with a total of 37 million flights, encompassing both jet aircraft and turboprop aircraft. This figure represents a significant uptick of 17 percent compared to the previous year, highlighting the sector's resilience and growth despite ongoing challenges.



Willie Walsh, the Director General of IATA, underscored the paramount importance of safety within the aviation sector, emphasizing that flying remains the safest mode of travel. Notably, jet aircraft experienced no structural losses or fatal accidents throughout 2023, affirming the industry's unwavering commitment to prioritizing safety above all else. Moreover, the report revealed that 2023 witnessed the lowest-ever rate for both the risk of death and total accidents, further solidifying the industry's safety record.



While acknowledging these achievements, Walsh emphasized the sector's continuous pursuit of improvement, recognizing that there are always areas where safety measures can be enhanced. He reiterated IATA's dedication to elevating safety standards within the aviation sector, underscoring the organization's ongoing efforts to foster a culture of safety and excellence.



The report also highlighted notable improvements in safety metrics, with the all-accident rate decreasing to 0.80 per million flights in 2023, a significant improvement over the previous year's rate of 1.30. This marked the lowest accident rate in over a decade, surpassing the five-year moving average from 2019 to 2023. Additionally, the risk of death decreased substantially to 0.03 in 2023, compared to 0.11 in 2022 and the five-year average from 2019 to 2023.



Airlines participating in IATA's Operational Safety Audit Program demonstrated exemplary safety performance, with no fatal accidents recorded in 2023. Although there was one fatal accident involving a turboprop aircraft, resulting in 72 fatalities, this figure represents a notable improvement compared to previous years, with only one such accident occurring in 2023 compared to five in 2022 and the five-year average from 2019 to 2023. These achievements underscore the collective efforts of industry stakeholders to uphold and enhance safety standards, reaffirming the aviation sector's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers and crew alike.

