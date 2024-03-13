King Receives Spain FM As Part Of Ongoing Efforts To Reach Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday received Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, as part of ongoing efforts to reach an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

At the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty reiterated the need to stop the war on Gaza, protect innocent civilians, and ensure the adequate and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip through all possible means, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King expressed appreciation for Spain's position in support of a ceasefire in Gaza and maintaining UNRWA funding, as well as its firm stance on the two-state solution, the statement said.

For his part, the Spanish foreign minister stressed Spain's keenness to continue supporting the humanitarian response in Gaza and efforts to deliver aid to the Strip.

His Majesty said the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza demands international action to prevent further deterioration, highlighting the importance of maintaining support for UNRWA to enable it to undertake its relief role within its UN mandate.

The King reaffirmed Jordan's complete rejection of the displacement of Palestinians, as well as attempts to separate the West Bank and Gaza, which must both form the Palestinian state, according to the statement.

His Majesty stressed the need to create a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Spanish Ambassador to Jordan Miguel de Lucas attended the meeting.

