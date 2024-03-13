Social Affairs Min: Kuwaiti Woman Plays Pivotal Role In Social Development

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 13 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah said the Kuwaiti woman played a central role in the development and protection of society at times of peace and war.

In his address to the 68th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women at the UN General Assembly hall on Wednesday, Sheikh Firas said the Kuwaiti woman proved to be influential in all aspects of life thanks to the care and protection she enjoys under the Constitution of the State of Kuwait.

"The Constitution recognizes the important role of women in social, economic and political development and bans all forms of discrimination against women.

"Laying the basic principles of freedom, justice and equality for the society, the Constitution provides against discriminations based on gender, religious or linguistic considerations," the minister pointed out.

The State of Kuwait, out of belief in these constitutional principles, has always been keen on empowering women in the political, economic, social, artistic and sports areas, through adoption of relevant legislations and joining UN conventions.

Kuwait has advanced by 10 positions on the Global Gender Gap Index 2023 of the World Economic Forum, which benchmarks the national gender gaps on economic, political, education, and health-based criteria, Sheikh Firas went on.

"Kuwait has also advanced from 123rd to 61st ranking on the Women Peace and Security Index (WPS Index) of Georgetown University's Institute for Women, Peace and Security, which signals the political, economic and social environments conducive to women empowerment in the country.

"Women in Kuwait now account for 41 percent of the leading positions at the Central Bank of Kuwait, 26 percent of leading position in the banking sector and 35 percent of the workforce at Kuwait banks," he added.

The legislations in Kuwait provide for protection of women against violence, the minister noted, praising the partnership between the Kuwaiti government and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) in this the effort to improve the status of women. (pickup previous)

