Agriculture Minister Follows Up On Media, Awareness-Raising Plan To End Food Waste

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra) -- Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Huneifat, followed up on Wednesday on the progress of the media and the awareness-raising plan to end food waste using a variety of media and social media platforms, with active participation from associations and activists.In the presence of the World Food Program (WFP) Representative and Country Director in Jordan, Alberto Correia Mendes, Huneifat discussed the partnership track with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the plan's development to reach schools in various governorates through activities that motivate students' efforts to stop food waste through awareness and competitions. He also mentioned the Ministry of Awqaf through Friday sermons, in addition to the efforts that can be made by the Ministry of Government Communication, the Jordan Press Association, the Ministry of Culture, the Jordanian Artists Association, and various institutions, including sports federations and associations that contribute to creating a culture of food preservation.Huneifat said that the available figures indicate that Jordan wastes a third of its food, pointing out that food is represented by water, energy, production inputs, and effort. If this culture is instilled in the current and next generations, it will contribute to Jordan's development in steps that achieve sustainable food security in light of the crises that the world is going through, such as climate change and conflicts.Huneifat referred to the WFP's efforts in helping this campaign succeed and the ways to implement the campaign plans, including the establishment of an umbrella for the associations working in it and following up on the hackathon that gathers leading projects in reducing food waste, in addition to the promotion and media plan for this campaign, which also includes many community events that will help preserve food and reduce waste.