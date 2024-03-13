Israel Bombs UNRWA Largest Aid Warehouse In Rafah, Injures Dozens

Amman, Mar. 13 (Petra) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Wednesday that its largest aid warehouse in the Gaza Strip was bombed, injuring dozens of people.UNRWA spokeswoman Juliette Touma reportedly told the French news outlet France 24 that "we can confirm that a UNRWA warehouse and distribution center in Rafah (southern Gaza) was bombed, resulting in dozens of injuries."

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.