Drumbeat For Scholz To Send Ukraine Taurus Missiles

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The German government is under heavy pressure to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

To be more precise, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the one being pushed by his own defense and foreign ministers – with

Annalena Baerbock , his foreign minister, giving speeches pushing for the Taurus missiles to go there.

Annalena Baerbock speaking in the Bundestag, October 30, 2020. Photo: Olaf Kosinsky / Wikimedia Commons.

The Taurus cruise missile is a long-range weapon that would need to be mounted on a Ukrainian fighter jet – most likely one of Ukraine's Su-24 planes, currently equipped with the British Storm Shadow cruise missile. It's likely that appropriate interfaces would need to be installed on the Ukrainian jets.

How can a government survive when it is completely fractured?

Why would a chancellor allow this kind of opposition in his governing ranks?

Part of it is because Germany is led by a coalition government that is wobbling badly.

His fellow senior officials know that Scholz is a pushover: All you have to do is provide some political cover for him. He resisted sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine until the US“persuaded” him by agreeing to send Abrams M-1 tanks along with the Leopards.