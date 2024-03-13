President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Pakistani President On His Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has sent a
congratulatory letter to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, on
the occasion of his recent victory at the presidential elections in
the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
According to Azernews , the letter reads as
follows:
Dear Mr. President,
I extend to you my heartfelt congratulations on your election as
the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Development of friendship and cooperation with fraternal
Pakistan, which is based on a solid foundation, holds particular
importance to us. The elevated level of mutual understanding
between our nations provides a promising foundation for further
broadening ties across various sectors.
I am confident that we will work together to strengthen and
deepen the Azerbaijani-Pakistani strategic partnership and
alliance, based on mutual trust and support, and to successfully
continue the positive traditions of our bilateral and multilateral
cooperation.
I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your
upcoming responsibilities for the well-being and prosperity of the
brotherly people of Pakistan.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 13 March 2024
