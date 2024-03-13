President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates Pakistani President On His Victory In Election

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has sent a congratulatory letter to Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, on the occasion of his recent victory at the presidential elections in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

According to Azernews , the letter reads as follows:

Dear Mr. President,

I extend to you my heartfelt congratulations on your election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Development of friendship and cooperation with fraternal Pakistan, which is based on a solid foundation, holds particular importance to us. The elevated level of mutual understanding between our nations provides a promising foundation for further broadening ties across various sectors.

I am confident that we will work together to strengthen and deepen the Azerbaijani-Pakistani strategic partnership and alliance, based on mutual trust and support, and to successfully continue the positive traditions of our bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your upcoming responsibilities for the well-being and prosperity of the brotherly people of Pakistan.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 13 March 2024