Syrskyi Decides To Strengthen Units Fighting In Eastern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has decided to strengthen a number of military units on the eastern front with reserves, ammunition, and electronic warfare equipment, which will ensure the stability of the defense in the future.

He announced this on the Telegram social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

According to Syrskyi, today he "moved to the area of operations in the sector of the enemy's active operations."

"I worked in two brigades, where the situation is gradually becoming more complicated and there is a threat of enemy units advancing deep into our military formations," he said.

After a detailed analysis and assessment of the situation, together with the commanders and staff officers, all necessary decisions were made to strengthen the specified military units with reserves, ammunition and electronic warfare equipment, which will further ensure the stability of the defense in this section of the front, the commander-in-chief said.