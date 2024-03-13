Future Electronics To Host Tech Day: Driving Innovation In Automotive Electronics In Wuhan, China

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, will be hosting a special edition of Tech Day in Wuhan, China. The theme of this Tech Day is Driving Innovation in Automotive Electronics.



Tech Day is Future Electronics' series of seminars held around the world where experts, suppliers, and customers gather to learn from the best in the industry. The focus of each Tech Day is always evolving to match what is currently growing and trending in the electronics industry. Hosting these seminars around the world allows participants to meet with local counterparts and solve challenges through innovative solutions.



This edition of Tech Day will be hosted on March 20th, 2024 in Wuhan, China. The focus will be Driving Innovation in Automotive Electronics under the Gear Up for Growth umbrella. The event will feature hands-on demonstrations from Future Electronics experts and industry professionals.



Wuhan Tech Day will open with a presentation from Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 Senior Regional Sales Director James Yang and Tech Trends and Future Solutions presented by Richard Li, Regional Technical Senior Director at Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 Engineering Centre of Excellence.



Supplier presentations will include Enable Software Defined Vehicles with Renesas, Electric Vehicle Applications with Melexis, and presentations from TE, Nexperia, and Lumileds, with time for Q&A and discussions after each.



Future Electronics looks forward to welcoming all participants at Tech Day Wuhan. For more information please visit: .



Future Electronics plans to bring Tech Day to many cities across China in 2024, please stay tuned for more information.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the companyï¿1⁄2s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 mission is always to Delight the Customerï¿1⁄2. For more information visit



