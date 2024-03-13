(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Dates of the National Costa Rican Surf Circuit are Defined ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its“Tourist Attractions” Travel Costa Rica Wants to Balance Destination of Tourist Origin So as Not to Depend on a Single Market Travel Costa Rica Once Again Stands Out in Tourism Lists: 'Traveller' Highlights Its Beaches Among the Best in the World Travel Air France flights to Costa Rica Travel What Precautions to Take if Your Rafting in a River With Crocodiles

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Expo Pyme Costa Rica Seeks To Strengthen Businessmen and Entrepreneurs Culture & Lifestyle Costa Rica Will Enjoy A New Season Of Sunflowers! Culture & Lifestyle You Are Invited to Participate in the Ángela Acuña Braun National Award for Gender Equality and Equity in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle San Pedro De Santa Cruz Will Have Communal Festivities After 10 Years of Absence Culture & Lifestyle Foreigners From 116 Countries Are Already Naturalized As Costa Ricans (Learn About The Requirements And Benefits)

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Things to Do Updated: March 11, 2024Dates of the National Costa Rican Surf Circuit are Defined

Always looking for the best waves of the summer season

By TCRN STAFF March 11, 202420 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadDigital Nomads TCRN STAFF - March 11, 2024Remote Work in the US: These are the Opportunities for Costa Ricans Travel TCRN STAFF - March 11, 2024Costa Rica Seduces Potential German Tourists with its“Tourist Attractions” Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - March 11, 2024Expo Pyme Costa Rica Seeks To Strengthen Businessmen and Entrepreneurs TCRN STAFF Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

The Reef Cocles Pro will mark the beginning of the National Surf Circuit (CNS), which this year will travel for its first date to a hotbed of great talent, such as the Costa Rican Caribbean.

The paradisiacal beach of Cocles will see the best exponents of the discipline surf on March 16 and 17, in a forecast of encouraging conditions and waves between 5 and 8 feet will hit the coast with a period of 10 seconds.

The previous year, the winners of this date in the major category were local surfers, such as ÓscarUrbina and Indiana Ferri. This 2024, the first 1,500 points are up in the air and the athletes will show their best level, looking to start an excellent season.



Cocles Beach: March 16 and 17 (1500 points).

Dominical Beach: April 20 and 21 (1500 points).

Santa Teresa Beach: May 25 and 26 (1500 points).

Hermosa Beach, Jacó: June 15 and 16 (1500 points). Guiones Beach, Nosara: July 20 and 21 (2000 points).

“The Circuit always looks for the best waves of the summer season, which offers us a good show so that the athletes can demonstrate their high level and help reactivate commerce on the beaches we visit,” explained Randall Chaves, director of the event. .

To define the 2024 national champions, the best four ranking results of each surfer will be taken into account, thus discarding the date with the lowest score this occasion, the CNS will have six men's and women's categories in dispute, in order to hold tournaments related to the Olympic cycle.



Open

Junior (Sub 18)

Boys and Girls (Under 16)

Mini Grommets (Sub 12)

Longboard SUP Surfing

The national champions will receive a cash prize and will be taken into account in the national preselections.-

> - Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaWilmer Useche