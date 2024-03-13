               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amir Sends Condolences To Ruler Of Sharjah


3/13/2024 5:06:52 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to his brother Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah HH Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qassemi on the death of Sheikh Saqr bin Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

MENAFN13032024000063011010ID1107970925

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search