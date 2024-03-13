Amir Sends Condolences To Ruler Of Sharjah

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to his brother Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah HH Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qassemi on the death of Sheikh Saqr bin Rashid bin Saqr Al Qasimi.

