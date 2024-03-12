Second Panama Presidential Debate Wednesday March 13 In David

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Wednesday March 13th the second presidential debate will be held at the Sports Center "La Basita" in David, Chiriqui Province, and it seems to be generating lots of interest among the younger population.

During this event, the young people will have the opportunity to ask presidential candidates a series of questions directly regarding their expectations and concerns about the state of our country of Panama.

According to several young folks, crucial issues such as education, the economy, security and job opportunities require urgent attention, and therefore they are demanding solid and intelligent responses from candidates.

One student says that he expects that candidates will promise things they can't actually deliver, given that they have made multiple promises in the past that have not materialized. Smart kids!!!

For this reason, it's important that candidates set attainable goals.

The second debate will be streamed across all platforms, providing access to a wide audience.



