Israeli Troops Shot Dead 12-Year-Old Palestinian Boy Amid Clashes

JERUSALEM, Mac 13 (NNN-MA'AN) – Israeli troops shot and killed a 12-year-old Palestinian boy, in East Jerusalem yesterday, after he shot a firecracker at them, according to Israeli sources.
Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service, confirmed in a statement that, the 12-year-old, from the Shuafat refugee camp, was fatally injured and died shortly later in a hospital in Jerusalem.
The boy, identified as Rami Hamdan, was killed by live bullets, according to a release by the Palestinian Red Crescent.
The Israeli police said in a statement that, a Border Police officer shot Hamdan during clashes between Palestinians and police forces, after the boy“fired firecrackers at the forces.”
Israel's Department of Police Investigations, launched a probe into the case, according to the police.– NNN-MA'AN
