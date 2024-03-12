Another 70 Children Evacuated From Most Dangerous Communities In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nearly 70 children with their parents or guardians were evacuated from two communities in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, told this to journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We have already evacuated about 70 out of 161 children whom we planned to evacuate from two communities – Velykyi Burluk and Vilkhuvatka. The evacuation is ongoing from the Kindrashivka and Kurylivka communities, where there are about 1,000 children. The evacuation is not yet forced, but mandatory. We are working in this direction," said Syniehubov.

Russian attack on Kryvyi: Three people killed, 38 wounded, including 10 children

As reported, on March 7, the Kharkiv Regional Defense Council decided to forcibly evacuate families with children from 18 settlements of the Velykyi Burluk and Vilkhuvatka communities of the Kupiansk district. Mandatory evacuation was introduced in 57 settlements of the Kindrashivka and Kurylivka communities.

Hostilities continue in the Kupiansk district. Communities close to the frontline and the Russian border are constantly under Russian shelling.