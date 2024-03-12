SC Collegium Recommends M Y Wani As J&K HC Judge

Last year on September 21, the Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in consultation with his two senior-most colleagues had recommended the appointment of Wani as an Additional Judge of the High Court.

“In order to ascertain the suitability of the candidate for elevation to the High Court, we have consulted Judges of the Supreme Court who are conversant with the affairs of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” the Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said.

For the purpose of assessing the merit and suitability of the candidate for elevation to the High Court, the Collegium is said to have scrutinized and evaluated the material placed on record.

“We have also perused the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file.”

Mohammad Yousuf Wani joined the judicial service on 9 December 1997 and has served as a judicial officer in various capacities. Prior to this, he practised at the Bar for over three years.

“The inputs placed by the Government in the file indicate that he enjoys a good personal and professional image. Nothing adverse has come to notice with regard to his integrity,” the Collegium noted.

The Annual Confidential Reports of the officer are consistently of a high order, it said.

“The consultee-judges have concurrently given a positive opinion about his suitability for appointment as a Judge of the High Court,” the Collegium said, adding,“Having regard to the material on record and all relevant factors, the Collegium is of the considered view that Shri Mohammad Yousuf Wani is fit and suitable for being appointed as a Judge of the High Court for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.”



Subsequently, the Collegium resolved to recommend that Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Judicial Officer, be appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

