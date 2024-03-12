Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra Gets Six Months Extension

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved an extension in service of Vinay Mohan Kwatra as Foreign Secretary for six months up to October 31, 2024, according to an official order. This is his second extension order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) stated that“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service of Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra (IFS:1988) as Foreign Secretary for a period of six months beyond 30.04.2024 le. up to 31.10.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in public interest, in terms of provisions of FR 56 (d).”Also Read | SBI submits electoral bonds data to Election Commission today: Why the scheme was scrapped, what SC said and moreVinay Mohan Kwatra is an IFS officer of the 1988 batch. Kwatra was scheduled to retire on April 30. With this, the tenure of the foreign secretary has been extended till October 31 this year in November 2022, the Modi government granted Kwatra a 14-month extension in the post beyond his date of superannuation on 31 December.

Kwatra is known to have extensive expertise in dealing with India's neighbourhood as well as the US, China and Europe. Kwatra was serving as India's envoy to Nepal. A 1988 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, he took charge in May as the 34th Foreign Secretary of India, succeeding Harsh Vardhan Shringla. He had earlier served as India's Ambassador to Nepal.





