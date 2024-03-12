India And Russia Engage In Talks To Co-Develop The World's Most Powerful Fusion Reactor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Talks between India and Russia are underway for potential collaboration in various areas, including research on controlled thermonuclear fusion and joint development of the transit potential of the Northern Sea Route, as per a statement by AE Likhacheva, CEO of Moscow's state-run atomic energy corporation, Rosatom.



Likhacheva highlighted the main focus on further cooperation in nuclear technologies and non-energy, non-nuclear sectors during discussions with India. Following his recent visit to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, he emphasized the significant experience gained by both sides during the construction of KNPP's initial units.

AE Likhacheva on the discussions said,“Already, our cooperation extends beyond the borders of India. Indian companies are participating in Rosatom's project to build the first nuclear power plant in Bangladesh - Rooppur NPP. We can offer the Indian side our competencies in the construction of low-power nuclear power plants.

This will be the most powerful research reactor in the world, it will open up unique opportunities for conducting a wide range of work on medical topics, research in the field of fundamental and applied physics, as well as in the interests of creating new materials.”

India and Russia's collaboration in the sector is likely to meet with criticism from the West which has been firing sanctions on Russia since the turn of the century. The economic sanctions took extreme form after Russia attacked Ukraine in 2022 which led to the present Russia-Ukraine war.