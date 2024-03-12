Inigo partners with Insurwave to drive innovation and real-time insights in Aviation War exposures

(MENAFN- Liminal ) ● Insurwave enables real-time exposure monitoring across Inigo's Aviation War portfolio

● Lloyd’s of London insurer able to easily onboard and maintain live fleet and asset information, linked to agreed policy terms, to monitor and respond to risk events as they unfold

● Partnership sets precedent for better approaches to exposure management within the sector



Insurwave, the London-based insurtech platform helping global businesses manage complex insurance needs, announced today it is welcoming UK-based insurance company, Inigo, as a new client.



The partnership will use Insurwave’s cutting-edge technology and industry expertise to help Inigo build and maintain a real-time view of aggregate exposure across its portfolio at a time of increasing geopolitical uncertainty and market volatility.



Through Insurwave’s live location tracking of assets on an interactive risk map, the insurer gains easy access to monitoring and alerts on events as they arise around the world through designated and custom search zones, allowing them to respond quickly and decisively when required.



The use of Insurwave’s SaaS platform sets a precedent for other syndicates to embrace a more effective approach for exposure management by collecting and aggregating data on risks in real time, linked to agreed policy terms and other third-party data sources. Inigo also has the potential to incorporate artificial intelligence and analytics onto the platform, to interrogate potential losses and offer risk prevention support for its clients.



Inigo works solely within the broker intermediary market via its Lloyd's syndicate, catering to commercial and industrial enterprises globally, while additionally providing reinsurance to insurers worldwide.



“Our collaboration with Insurwave bolsters our vision to further develop Inigo’s data-driven exposure management capabilities, providing our Aviation War Underwriters with precise information at the point of pricing, through to live tracking of fleets. Insurwave’s platform gives us the tools to do that, and we look forward to collaborating in other areas as part of this partnership,” said Chris Weller, Head of Exposure Management at Inigo Insurance.



“The ability to not only understand your exposure, but also maintain a real-time view of your aggregations, has become a key requirement for the aviation insurance market in particular. We look forward to working with Inigo to help them extend their real time data tracking and to unlock new insights for proactive loss prevention and risk management services, as well as exploring what this could mean for other classes moving forward,” adds Richard Archer, Insurwave’s Chief Strategy Officer.



About Insurwave

Insurwave is a SaaS platform that offers an integrated insurance management experience to allow insurance professionals to consolidate and visualise their data in order to understand their risk and make smarter transfer decisions.



About Inigo

Inigo operates in Lloyd’s via its Syndicate 1301, writing business from a multitude of territories, specialising on a number of high-risk, high-capacity specialty insurance and reinsurance lines – helping its clients embrace risk to open up a world of opportunity. Data Science lives at the core of everything Inigo does, through investing in the best systems, research, analytics and underwriters, and is proud to celebrate a talented and flexible underwriting approach, through offering genuinely different and useful perspectives on risk.



