Trump confirms TikTok's threat to national security amid concerns about Facebook's dominance

(MENAFN) Former US President Donald Trump reiterated his stance on TikTok, emphasizing its perceived threat to national security. However, Trump also expressed concerns about the potential ramifications of banning the popular app, particularly for children, and warned that such a move could inadvertently bolster the dominance of Facebook, a platform he has openly criticized.



In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Trump voiced his apprehensions, stating, "I'm not looking to double the size of Facebook. If you ban TikTok, it will be Facebook and others, but mostly Facebook, the biggest beneficiary. I think Facebook is very dishonest." Trump's criticism of Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, stems from his personal experience with the platform, which temporarily suspended his access following the events surrounding the riots at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.



Trump acknowledged the significant presence of young users on TikTok and expressed concern about the potential impact of a ban on them. He remarked, "There are a lot of young kids on TikTok who would go crazy without it. There are a lot of good things and there are a lot of bad things about TikTok."



Amidst these concerns, Congress is deliberating on legislation aimed at tightening restrictions on TikTok. The proposed bill would provide ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, with a six-month deadline to divest its interests in the app. The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the legislation this week, reflecting growing bipartisan concerns over the security implications of allowing ByteDance to maintain control over a platform used by approximately 170 million Americans.



Trump's remarks underscore the complexities surrounding the regulation of social media platforms and the delicate balance between national security considerations and the preservation of digital freedoms, particularly among younger users. As policymakers navigate these issues, the fate of TikTok remains uncertain, with potential implications for the broader landscape of social media and online communication platforms.

