Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan Create $300M Investment Fund

Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan plan to establish a $300 million
investment fund, Azernews reports, citing Nurlan
Jakupov, Chairman of Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund.
He disclosed that the investment fund will finance projects of
interest to both countries.
"The fund will also ensure the financing of priority projects in
various sectors of the economies of Central Asian countries,
Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Turkiye. This will strengthen
Kazakhstan's partnership with Azerbaijan and bring income. Because
this will be solely a commercially based investment fund," Jakupov
emphasized.
It is worth noting that today in Baku, Ruslan Aliyev, CEO of the
Azerbaijan Investment Holding, and Nurlan Jakupov, Chairman of
Samruk Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, signed a Strategic Partnership
Agreement .
It should be noted that direct investments from Kazakhstan to
Azerbaijan amounted to $114 million, while investments from
Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan amounted to $215 million. Currently, over
200 companies with Kazakh capital operate in Azerbaijan.
More than 50 Kazakh companies have applied to operate in the
liberated territories of Azerbaijan.
